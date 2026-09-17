Harmony of Hearts: Children Commemorate PM Modi's Birthday with Special Songs

On Thursday, the Delhi Government marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by launching the 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan,' which included the release of two special celebratory songs. At the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded the event and joined schoolchildren in singing the songs.

Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood and numerous students from Delhi’s government schools attended the occasion. The celebration featured greeting cards crafted by the children, which were subsequently presented to the Chief Minister. CM Gupta expressed her joy, stating it was an honor to unveil songs created by students, expressing affection and respect for Prime Minister Modi.

The Chief Minister remarked that the children performed with heartfelt emotion, their music conveying birthday wishes and admiration for the Prime Minister. Gupta assured that efforts would be made to deliver the handmade cards to Modi. Of the songs, one was developed by school students and the other by college students, embodying their prowess and emotions.

Praising the efforts of the students, teachers, and the Education Department, CM Gupta emphasized that the initiative provided a platform for the children's talent and creativity. She described the musical tribute as a touching gesture that encapsulates the children's fondness and respect for Prime Minister Modi.

In her congratulations, the Chief Minister noted that such initiatives foster a spirit of service and empathy among the youth, highlighting their role in public life and community participation. (ANI)