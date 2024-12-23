Left Menu

Harmony in Ludhawala: Shiv Temple Reopens with Flowers and Unity

A Shiv temple in Ludhawala, closed since 1992 due to communal tensions, was peacefully reopened with a ceremony led by Hindu activists and welcomed by local Muslims. The event marked a significant moment of harmony as flowers showered on the procession. Security ensured a peaceful reopening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:54 IST
Harmony in Ludhawala: Shiv Temple Reopens with Flowers and Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of communal harmony, a Shiv temple in Ludhawala, a Muslim-majority area, was reopened on Monday following a purification ceremony. The temple had remained shut since 1992 due to communal tensions post-Ayodhya incident.

The event was marked by remarkable gestures as local Muslims showered flowers on a procession of Hindu activists heading towards the temple. City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap confirmed to PTI that the reopening unfolded peacefully without any disturbance.

Swami Yashvir Maharaj led the rituals, emphasizing the significance of this event for the community. The district administration and police had heightened security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony. Excavations in nearby areas continue to reveal ancient temple structures, sparking interest and demands for renovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024