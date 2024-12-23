Harmony in Ludhawala: Shiv Temple Reopens with Flowers and Unity

In a significant display of communal harmony, a Shiv temple in Ludhawala, a Muslim-majority area, was reopened on Monday following a purification ceremony. The temple had remained shut since 1992 due to communal tensions post-Ayodhya incident.

The event was marked by remarkable gestures as local Muslims showered flowers on a procession of Hindu activists heading towards the temple. City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap confirmed to PTI that the reopening unfolded peacefully without any disturbance.

Swami Yashvir Maharaj led the rituals, emphasizing the significance of this event for the community. The district administration and police had heightened security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony. Excavations in nearby areas continue to reveal ancient temple structures, sparking interest and demands for renovations.

