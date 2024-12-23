Left Menu

INS Tushil's Historic Maiden Voyage: Forging Naval Ties

INS Tushil, a stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived in London on its debut deployment. It symbolizes the close ties between the Indian and Royal navies. The vessel, built in Russia, will engage in diplomatic and military activities across multiple continents and with various navies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian Navy's latest stealth frigate, INS Tushil, made a historic arrival in London, marking its first international port call during its maiden operational deployment.

Commodore Robert Bellfield of the Royal Navy extended a warm welcome, highlighting the occasion as a testament to the strong relationship between the Indian and Royal navies.

The deployment involves diplomacy and military exercises across several seas, enhancing maritime cooperation while engaging with diaspora communities and allies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

