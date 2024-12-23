Kangana Ranaut Champions Himachal Craft Handloom Village

Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut inaugurated a Craft Handloom village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The initiative aims to promote local artisans' work and tourism. The village provides a platform for artists to produce and sell traditional crafts, which are in high demand nationally and internationally.

Bollywood star and BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, on a significant visit to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, marked the inauguration of the Craft Handloom village at Sharan.

Ranaut inspected the local craft and handloom work primarily produced by women in the region. She generously presented certificates and tools to female entrepreneurs during a local craft exhibition.

This innovative craft village concept supports the thriving traditional shawl and pattoo weaving industry, catering to national and international demand, according to Ranaut. The initiative is perceived as instrumental in boosting the livelihoods of local craftsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

