Kangana Ranaut Champions Himachal Craft Handloom Village

Bollywood star and BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut, on a significant visit to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, marked the inauguration of the Craft Handloom village at Sharan.

Ranaut inspected the local craft and handloom work primarily produced by women in the region. She generously presented certificates and tools to female entrepreneurs during a local craft exhibition.

This innovative craft village concept supports the thriving traditional shawl and pattoo weaving industry, catering to national and international demand, according to Ranaut. The initiative is perceived as instrumental in boosting the livelihoods of local craftsmen.

