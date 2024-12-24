A Heartfelt Christmas: Godrej Celebrates Traditions with Modern Flair

Godrej Industries Group's media properties, L'Affaire and Vikhroli Cucina, have unveiled a new Christmas campaign that beautifully merges the old with the new. Analee Cerejo, portraying her famous Catholic aunty, adds a humorous touch as she delves into traditional holiday customs.

The campaign takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, highlighting cherished traditions such as decorating trees, preparing nativity scenes, and feasting together. Notably, it incorporates Godrej products like Yummiez Chicken Nuggets and Jersey Chocolate Thick Shake, demonstrating how they ease festive preparations.

Sujit Patil, Chief Communications Officer of Godrej Industries, emphasized that the campaign celebrates the unity and love that Christmas brings. The initiative underscores the importance of community, shared moments, and food, serving as a reminder of what the season truly represents.

(With inputs from agencies.)