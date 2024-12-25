Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL-Christmas Day games on Netflix to help NFL expand global reach

A pair of Christmas Day games on Netflix will help the NFL build on its international footprint, league officials say, as the most popular professional league in the United States hopes to harness the streaming platform's global appeal. The two games - Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - will be available to almost all Netflix's more than 270 million international subscribers.

Alec Baldwin manslaughter case dropped by New Mexico prosecutor

A New Mexico criminal case against actor Alec Baldwin stemming from a fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" in 2021 ended on Monday, with a prosecutor dropping her appeal of the case's dismissal. Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew that appeal, according to a statement from the Frist Judicial District Attorney's office.

