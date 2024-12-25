Sandhya Theatre tragedy: Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind announces financial support of Rs 2 crores for injured child, family

Allu Aravind, film producer and father of 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun, has announced financial support of Rs 2 crores for Sri Tej, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and the son of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident and the victim's family. After meeting the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premier show of 'Pushpa 2', Allu Aravind told the media, "...After speaking to the doctors, we are very happy to know that the boy is recovering... and all the days he has been on ventilator and ventilator has been removed and he is breathing himself and doctors are very positive about his recovery..."

He added, "To support the family and the boy after coming out... for his future, all this we thought we should support him with an amount of Rs 2 crores-Rs one crore has been given by Allu Arjun and Rs 50 lakhs given by the producers and 50 lakhs by the director. This amount is being handed over to Dil Raju, Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation..." Dil Raju visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej's family. Speaking to ANI, he revealed that he had earlier met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would extend all necessary assistance.

"He (the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere show of Pushpa 2) is responding and recovering... He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dil Raju. Earlier, the producers of Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over a Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim's family at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4. Meanwhile, the boy injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Telangana, has responded after 20 days, his father said. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving. "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us," he said.

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. (ANI)

