Just as people notice her, she collapses on the table in front of her.Within minutes, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead after an examination.According to people known to the couple, Deepika had some heart-related issues for the past few years.Devendra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dadabari in Kota, had sought voluntary retirement, three years before his retirement age, to take care of his wife, they said.His voluntary retirement was approved and it was his last day in office on Tuesday.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 25-12-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 23:01 IST
Woman collapses abruptly and dies in husband's retirement party in Kota
A 50-year-old woman attending the retirement party of her husband here collapsed abruptly and died.

The husband, Devendra Sandal, was taking early retirement to take care of the woman, who had heart-related issues, people close to the family said. Deepika died at his office at Central Warehouse in the Dakaniya area in Kota on Tuesday afternoon.

A video of the incident surfaced online on Wednesday. In the video clip, a staffer is seen garlanding Devendra as Deepika is standing by his side with a smile. Then, Deepika starts to look weak and sits down on a chair. Just as people notice her, she collapses on the table in front of her.

Within minutes, she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead after an examination.

According to people known to the couple, Deepika had some heart-related issues for the past few years.

Devendra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, Dadabari in Kota, had sought voluntary retirement, three years before his retirement age, to take care of his wife, they said.

His voluntary retirement was approved and it was his last day in office on Tuesday.

