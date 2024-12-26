Influencer's Oceanic Ordeal: A Christmas Rescue

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his online alias BeerBiceps, shared a startling Christmas experience where he and his girlfriend were caught in a treacherous underwater current off the coast of Goa.

The couple's holiday swim took a dangerous turn, prompting a rescue effort led by a nearby family, including an IPS officer and his IRS wife. This swift intervention proved lifesaving.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Allahbadia expressed profound gratitude and a renewed sense of spirituality, underscoring the unexpected support they received during their distressing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)