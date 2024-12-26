Left Menu

Influencer's Oceanic Ordeal: A Christmas Rescue

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, recounted a harrowing experience where he and his girlfriend were swept away by an underwater current in Goa on Christmas evening. They were rescued by a nearby family, including an IPS officer and his wife, highlighting their relief and gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:45 IST
Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his online alias BeerBiceps, shared a startling Christmas experience where he and his girlfriend were caught in a treacherous underwater current off the coast of Goa.

The couple's holiday swim took a dangerous turn, prompting a rescue effort led by a nearby family, including an IPS officer and his IRS wife. This swift intervention proved lifesaving.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Allahbadia expressed profound gratitude and a renewed sense of spirituality, underscoring the unexpected support they received during their distressing experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

