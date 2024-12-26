Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar's Day in Jammu: Convocation and Pilgrimage

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jammu for a day where he will serve as the chief guest at the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. He will also visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and Bhairon Baba mandir, his office announced.

Updated: 26-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:48 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Jammu for a day-long trip, as confirmed by his office. The visit is scheduled for Friday.

As part of his itinerary, Dhankhar will preside as the chief guest at the 10th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. The event marks a major occasion for the institution.

In addition to his academic duties, the Vice-President will pay visits to two significant religious sites: the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and Bhairon Baba mandir. This was announced by the Vice President's Secretariat on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

