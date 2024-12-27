Left Menu

China's Plummeting Box Office and Rise of Fraudulent Games

China's Christmas Eve box office fell to a 13-year low due to uninspiring films and the popularity of streaming. Additionally, Chinese fraudsters mimic Squid Game, targeting financially distressed individuals with deceptive schemes amid a challenging economy. Unlike the series, these games don't risk lives.

Updated: 27-12-2024 02:29 IST
China's Plummeting Box Office and Rise of Fraudulent Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Christmas Eve movie box office experienced a dramatic downturn, achieving its lowest revenue in over 13 years. This decline, as revealed by ticket booking platform Maoyan data, is attributed to lackluster film offerings and the increasingly popular streaming services.

Adding to the entertainment woes, Chinese con artists have devised schemes echoing the concept of the hit series Squid Game. These fraudsters are exploiting financially burdened individuals, luring them with the allure of prize money and debt relief, in a faltering economic climate.

In contrast to the deadly stakes in the Korean drama, participants of these deceptive 'self-discipline' challenges face financial, rather than physical, risks. Despite the pressure of an upcoming second season, these activities shed light on broader socio-economic issues in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

