Manmohan Singh: The Humble Leader Who Preferred a Maruti to a BMW
Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, preferred his modest Maruti Suzuki 800 over a luxury BMW, showcasing his connection to the middle class. Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun shared this in a heartfelt tribute after Singh's passing, highlighting the leader's simplicity and commitment to the common man.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:35 IST
Manmohan Singh, the humble former Prime Minister of India, left an indelible impression by choosing his Maruti Suzuki 800 over a luxurious BMW, a decision that underscored his connection to the middle class.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun paid tribute to Singh in a heartfelt social media memoir following Singh's passing. Arun, who was Singh's close protection officer, highlighted the late leader's simplicity and genuine commitment to the common man.
Through personal anecdotes, Arun illustrated Singh's unwavering preference for his modest car, a symbol of his humble roots and dedication to serving the people.
