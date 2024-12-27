Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Reformer Dr. Manmohan Singh

The nation pays tribute to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, known for his pivotal role in economic reforms. Leaders and citizens, including PM Modi, remember Singh's influence on India's economic policies during his tenure from 2004 to 2014. His legacy is celebrated worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:33 IST
Rajinikanth, Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday triggered a nationwide outpouring of tributes from political figures, celebrities, and the public. Actor Rajinikanth expressed his condolences, commending Dr. Singh for his vital contributions as "a great financial reformer and statesman."

Singh, who died at the age of 92 following age-related health issues, was recognized for his pivotal role in transforming the Indian economy. Serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, his administration implemented key reforms, including economic liberalization and landmark legislation like the Right to Information Act (RTI) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences, lauding Singh as one of India's "most distinguished leaders." On the social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "India mourns the loss of the esteemed Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. He rose from humble beginnings to become a renowned economist. Besides serving as Finance Minister, he made significant contributions to our economic policies. His parliamentary interventions were profound. He made relentless efforts to improve people's lives during his tenure as our Prime Minister."

PM Modi reminisced about his personal rapport with Dr. Singh, noting, "During his time as Prime Minister and my tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, we frequently engaged in discussions about governance. His wisdom and humility were unmistakable. In this time of sorrow, my thoughts are with Dr. Singh's family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti." His death signifies the close of an influential era in Indian politics. Celebrated for his calm demeanor and economic expertise, Singh led two consecutive terms as Prime Minister after Congress's victory in the 2004 elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA.

He was succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014 following Congress's defeat. Singh's leadership during and after the 1991 economic crisis solidified his standing as a leading economist. As Finance Minister under then-Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Singh was crucial in executing the economic reforms that opened India to the global market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

