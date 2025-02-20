Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tables Budget for financial year 2025-26 in State Assembly.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:28 IST
