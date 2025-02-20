Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presents Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget in state assembly for financial year 2025-26.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:47 IST
