Nashik's Ambitious Kumbh Mela Preparations: A Vision for a Cleaner Godavari

Nashik's newly appointed civic chief, Manisha Khatri, has called for immediate efforts to reduce pollution levels in the Godavari river. This push comes as the city gears up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027-28.

With India planning to host the 2036 Olympics, Khatri envisions water sports being held in the river, signaling its potential for international events. Her administration promises to prioritize services such as potable water, public health, education, and transport to achieve these goals.

Khatri aspires to see Nashik rank among the top 10 cities in India, even surpassing Indore, currently recognized as the country's cleanest city. 'We have two years before the Kumbh Mela, and there is great scope for improvement,' she said.

