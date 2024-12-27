Left Menu

Nashik's Ambitious Kumbh Mela Preparations: A Vision for a Cleaner Godavari

Manisha Khatri, the newly appointed Nashik civic chief, emphasizes reducing pollution in the Godavari river ahead of the 2027-28 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. She aims to position Nashik among India's top 10 cities by improving civic amenities, with a focus on water sports for potential 2036 Olympics events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik's newly appointed civic chief, Manisha Khatri, has called for immediate efforts to reduce pollution levels in the Godavari river. This push comes as the city gears up for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027-28.

With India planning to host the 2036 Olympics, Khatri envisions water sports being held in the river, signaling its potential for international events. Her administration promises to prioritize services such as potable water, public health, education, and transport to achieve these goals.

Khatri aspires to see Nashik rank among the top 10 cities in India, even surpassing Indore, currently recognized as the country's cleanest city. 'We have two years before the Kumbh Mela, and there is great scope for improvement,' she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

