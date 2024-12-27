Uniting Youth with Heritage: Veer Bal Diwas Celebrations in Dubai

In a heartfelt observance of Veer Bal Diwas, the Indian Minorities Federation hosted an event at the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Temple in Dubai, commemorating the lasting sacrifice of the Chhote Sahibzadas. These Punjabi youths, renowned for their defiance against tyranny at ages 7 and 9, continue to inspire generations with their valor.

The event witnessed participation from Sikh community leaders, diaspora members, and dignitaries such as Satnam Singh Sandhu, Yatin Patel, and Surender Singh Kandhari. The highlight was the Veer Bal Diwas Bravery Awards given to 15 children from diverse religious backgrounds, portraying the spirit of resilience and unity, integral to India's cultural fabric.

The ceremony included a ceremonial prayer, a kirtan performance in memory of the Sahibzadas, and langar served to further symbolize unity. Under PM Modi's vision, events like these reinforce the significance of youth in India's progress while honoring the rich heritage of Sikhism worldwide.

