Pirated Release of 'Marco' Movie Leads to Arrest

A 21-year-old was arrested in Aluva for sharing a pirated version of the Malayalam movie 'Marco' on Instagram. The arrest came after producer Sherif Mohammed filed a complaint, warning that such illegal distribution could lead to financial losses. This follows similar arrests related to another film, 'ARM'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:06 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old native of Aluva was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing a pirated copy of the Malayalam movie 'Marco' on Instagram.

The arrest was based on a complaint from the film's producer, Sherif Mohammed, who claimed that the unauthorized distribution could result in financial losses.

This recent arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown, following previous arrests concerning the illegal circulation of the film 'ARM'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

