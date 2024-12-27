Pirated Release of 'Marco' Movie Leads to Arrest

A 21-year-old native of Aluva was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing a pirated copy of the Malayalam movie 'Marco' on Instagram.

The arrest was based on a complaint from the film's producer, Sherif Mohammed, who claimed that the unauthorized distribution could result in financial losses.

This recent arrest is part of an ongoing crackdown, following previous arrests concerning the illegal circulation of the film 'ARM'.

(With inputs from agencies.)