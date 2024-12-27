Spirituality and Science: Two Sides of the Same Coin

Former President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted the need for the soul's happiness amid rapid technological advancements, stating that science and spirituality complement each other. Speaking at the World Confluence of Humanity, Power and Spirituality, Kovind remarked that amazing technological strides are only part of the story.

Kovind emphasized that both science and spirituality aim to search for truth, reflecting on the scientific approach of saints like Swami Vivekananda. He encouraged a balance between material comforts and spiritual exploration, positing that the latter requires a journey within oneself for self-discovery.

Addressing the challenges to spiritual exploration, Kovind noted that poverty and hunger hinder individuals' spiritual quests. He called for a conducive environment where people can pursue spirituality without economic constraints, challenging the notion that spiritual pursuit necessitates renunciation.

