Sussanne Khan Secures Prime Jogeshwari West Property

Interior designer Sussanne Khan has rented a prime 2,300 sq ft property in Mumbai's Jogeshwari West. The monthly rent is Rs 2.37 lakh, with the deal overseen by Square Yards. Known for her luxury interiors brand, Khan's new space is in Agarwal Ind Estate, an industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:19 IST
Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has recently leased an impressive 2,300 sq ft property in Mumbai's sought-after Jogeshwari West area. The transaction, which involves a monthly rental fee of Rs 2.37 lakh, was confirmed by the real estate consultant Square Yards.

Jogeshwari West is strategically located near some of Mumbai's most prestigious neighborhoods, including Andheri, Juhu, Goregaon, and Vile Parle, which makes it a desirable spot for individuals and businesses alike. Khan's newly leased property is situated in Agarwal Ind Estate, a prominent industrial area.

The agreement was finalized with a stamp duty of Rs 13,500 and registration fees of Rs 1,000. According to official documents reviewed by Square Yards, the registration of the transaction is set for December 2024. Khan, as the founder of The Charcoal Project, continues to make her mark in the world of luxury interiors and design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

