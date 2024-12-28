Left Menu

Lost and Found: Athena's Christmas Miracle

Athena, a 4-year-old German Shepherd and Husky mix, returned home after a weeklong disappearance. The dog vanished from her Florida home on December 15, triggering a community search. The mystery ended on Christmas Eve when Athena rang the doorbell and reunited with her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 28-12-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 07:58 IST
A weeklong quest ended with a Christmas miracle as Athena, the 4-year-old German Shepherd and Husky mix, returned home, ringing the doorbell herself. Athena escaped from her home in Green Cove Springs, Florida, on December 15, setting off a search across nearby towns.

Owners Brooke Comer and her family were out when they learned of Athena's escape, leading to days of fear and anticipation with neighbors and community members joining the hunt. Despite multiple sightings, Athena eluded capture for almost a week, traversing nearly 20 miles.

The mystery concluded early Christmas Eve. A Ring doorbell notification awakened Comer, revealing an eager Athena. She joyfully greeted her family, ending the suspenseful saga. The dog is set for a full medical evaluation and microchipping as a precaution against future incidents.

