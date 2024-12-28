Tragic Accident Involving Marathi Actor Urmila Kothare in Mumbai
A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai, where Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car hit two workers. One worker was killed, and another seriously injured. The accident happened while Kothare was returning from a shoot. A case against the driver has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Kandivali area when a car driven by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare struck two laborers.
The accident resulted in the death of one worker and critical injuries to another.
The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.
