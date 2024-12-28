Left Menu

Tragic Accident Involving Marathi Actor Urmila Kothare in Mumbai

A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai, where Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car hit two workers. One worker was killed, and another seriously injured. The accident happened while Kothare was returning from a shoot. A case against the driver has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:22 IST
Tragic Accident Involving Marathi Actor Urmila Kothare in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Kandivali area when a car driven by Marathi actor Urmila Kothare struck two laborers.

The accident resulted in the death of one worker and critical injuries to another.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024