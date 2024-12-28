Lothal's Maritime Heritage Complex: A Glimpse into India's Naval Legacy
The National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, is a significant project aimed at highlighting India's rich maritime history. With a budget of Rs 4,300 crore, the initiative will boost tourism and foster educational and industrial collaborations. The project is set to complete in 2028, showcasing India's naval achievements through state-of-the-art facilities.
The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat, is emerging as a monumental showcase of India's maritime history, encompassing both ancient and modern eras. Valued at Rs 4,300 crore, this project is expected to significantly bolster India's tourism sector and foster maritime education and industry collaborations.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the project, which is advancing as per schedule. Phase 1-A is anticipated to be completed by August 2025, with the entire initiative slated to end by 2028. Highlighting India's rich history, Lothal, once a thriving city of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, will take center stage in this initiative.
This state-of-the-art facility is part of a national vision, seeking international collaboration. With 25 countries already on board for cooperative efforts, the NMHC is setting a new benchmark for maritime heritage projects worldwide, turning India into a focal point of global maritime culture and history.
