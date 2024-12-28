Puerto Rican Boxing Sensation Paul Bamba Passes Away

Paul Bamba, a celebrated Puerto Rican boxer, has died at the age of 35, according to recent announcements from his family and manager. His passing comes just six days after he triumphantly claimed the WBA Gold cruiserweight title, marking a significant achievement in his career.

The boxing world mourns the loss of this formidable athlete, who was under the management of American singer Ne-Yo. In a statement, Ne-Yo expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Bamba as not only a fierce competitor but also a remarkable individual who inspired many with his determination and drive.

Bamba leaves behind a respectable record of 19 wins, 3 losses, and a remarkable 18 knockouts. He had an exceptional year, winning all 14 of his bouts by knockout. His last victory, against Rogelio Medina in New Jersey, secured him the coveted WBA Gold Cruiserweight belt, fulfilling a personal goal despite numerous challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)