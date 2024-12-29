Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Legacy of Creativity and Inspiration

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal's death has left a poignant void in the film industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from his frequent collaborators. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, gathered over the weekend to reminisce about his legacy at a memorial service in Mumbai.

Benegal, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away from chronic kidney disease. His life was celebrated by colleagues such as Javed Akhtar and Divya Dutta, highlighting his undying commitment to his creative pursuits.

The filmmaker's collaborators fondly recalled his wide, warm smile and ability to inspire those around him. Azmi, recounting her early days on set with Benegal, described him as an influential mentor. Shah emphasized Benegal's lifelong devotion to creativity.

