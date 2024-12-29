Left Menu

Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Legacy of Creativity and Inspiration

The recent passing of celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal has prompted heartfelt tributes from collaborators like Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. Renowned for his infectious warmth and commitment to creative vision, Benegal inspired numerous industry figures. A memorial service in Mumbai celebrated his impactful career and personal warmth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:40 IST
Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Legacy of Creativity and Inspiration
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal's death has left a poignant void in the film industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from his frequent collaborators. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, gathered over the weekend to reminisce about his legacy at a memorial service in Mumbai.

Benegal, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away from chronic kidney disease. His life was celebrated by colleagues such as Javed Akhtar and Divya Dutta, highlighting his undying commitment to his creative pursuits.

The filmmaker's collaborators fondly recalled his wide, warm smile and ability to inspire those around him. Azmi, recounting her early days on set with Benegal, described him as an influential mentor. Shah emphasized Benegal's lifelong devotion to creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024