Remembering Shyam Benegal: A Legacy of Creativity and Inspiration
The recent passing of celebrated filmmaker Shyam Benegal has prompted heartfelt tributes from collaborators like Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. Renowned for his infectious warmth and commitment to creative vision, Benegal inspired numerous industry figures. A memorial service in Mumbai celebrated his impactful career and personal warmth.
- Country:
- India
Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal's death has left a poignant void in the film industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from his frequent collaborators. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, gathered over the weekend to reminisce about his legacy at a memorial service in Mumbai.
Benegal, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away from chronic kidney disease. His life was celebrated by colleagues such as Javed Akhtar and Divya Dutta, highlighting his undying commitment to his creative pursuits.
The filmmaker's collaborators fondly recalled his wide, warm smile and ability to inspire those around him. Azmi, recounting her early days on set with Benegal, described him as an influential mentor. Shah emphasized Benegal's lifelong devotion to creativity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Faces Madhya Pradesh: Battle for SMAT Glory
Demolition Halted: Railways Stay on Mumbai's Historic Hanuman Temple
We need to celebrate our diversity, it will be the biggest tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM Modi.
Tensions Rise Over Proposed Temple Demolition in Mumbai
High-Stakes ISL Encounter: Mohammedan SC Hosts In-Form Mumbai City FC