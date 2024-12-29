Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Invites President to Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to invite her to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The meeting was publicized via social media with a photograph.

  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu for the prestigious Maha Kumbh 2025 during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The historic event, occurring every 12 years, is scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The President's office confirmed the meeting and the invitation through a social media post, accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders engaged in discussion.

