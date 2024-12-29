Left Menu

A Resilient Legacy: The Last Jews of Syria and the Struggle to Preserve a Fading Heritage

In a Damascus suburb, the few remaining Jews in Syria can now visit the iconic Jobar Synagogue, a symbol of their ancient community. Despite damage from Syria's civil war, the resilient Jewish community, led by Bakhour Chamntoub, remains determined to preserve their heritage amid challenges and hopes for future freedoms.

In a Damascus suburb, the remnants of Syria's Jewish community have returned to the ancient Jobar Synagogue, a place once vibrant with worship. The synagogue, partially destroyed in the 13-year civil war, now stands as a testament to the city's rich yet fragile heritage.

Under the leadership of gray-haired Bakhour Chamntoub, the community's head, efforts to preserve and perhaps restore the synagogue have begun. Chamntoub, one of the few remaining Jews in Syria, was surprised to find the site reduced to rubble, yet he remains hopeful for its reconstruction with global support.

The Jewish presence in Syria, once one of the largest globally, has dwindled dramatically. The few remaining, including Chamntoub and elderly Firdos Mallakh, maintain their traditions and hope for a future where Syria offers more freedom and respect for their historical contributions.

