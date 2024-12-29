Left Menu

Remembering Acharya Kishore Kunal: Scholar and Social Stalwart

RSS leaders mourned the loss of Acharya Kishore Kunal, ex-IPS officer and Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary. Known for his role in religious movements and administrative contributions, Kunal passed away from cardiac arrest in Patna. His impact in social-cultural fields is fondly remembered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Acharya Kishore Kunal, former IPS officer and secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna. Described as an efficient administrator and scholar, Kunal made a significant impact in the Bharatiya knowledge tradition.

Kunal, a 1972-batch IPS officer, passed away from a cardiac arrest in Patna, as confirmed by his family. His notable contributions included leading the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust and founding Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, which operates multiple hospitals in the region.

In a joint statement, Bhagwat and Hosabale remarked on Kunal's remarkable role in the social-cultural and religious-spiritual domains, highlighting his involvement in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Ayodhya temple construction. The RSS leaders extended their heartfelt condolences to Kunal's family, expressing profound loss over his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

