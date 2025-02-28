Left Menu

BJD's Patnaik Slams BJP Over Tribal Interests, Polavaram Project

BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government for its financial backing of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, accusing it of prioritizing political interests over tribal welfare. Patnaik joined tribal organizations in protesting the dam's potential submergence of villages. The Joint Action Committee calls for studies and legal interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri(Odisha) | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:37 IST
BJD's Patnaik Slams BJP Over Tribal Interests, Polavaram Project
  • Country:
  • India

BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the central BJP government for allegedly sacrificing tribal interests to further its political goals. Patnaik's remarks came during a virtual address at a protest rally against the Polavaram project, a dam being constructed in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

He accused the Modi administration of allocating around Rs 18,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh to expedite the project, claiming it serves the political interests of the BJP. Patnaik argued that the funding exemplifies politically biased allocation of resources, undermining the federal spirit.

The Joint Action Committee on Polavaram, alongside 14 major tribal organizations, held a rally to oppose the project. They claim it threatens to submerge tribal lands and disrupt livelihoods across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The Committee demands independent impact studies and legal recourse to halt construction until proper procedures are observed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025