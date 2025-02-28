BJD's Patnaik Slams BJP Over Tribal Interests, Polavaram Project
BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government for its financial backing of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, accusing it of prioritizing political interests over tribal welfare. Patnaik joined tribal organizations in protesting the dam's potential submergence of villages. The Joint Action Committee calls for studies and legal interventions.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik launched a scathing attack on the central BJP government for allegedly sacrificing tribal interests to further its political goals. Patnaik's remarks came during a virtual address at a protest rally against the Polavaram project, a dam being constructed in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.
He accused the Modi administration of allocating around Rs 18,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh to expedite the project, claiming it serves the political interests of the BJP. Patnaik argued that the funding exemplifies politically biased allocation of resources, undermining the federal spirit.
The Joint Action Committee on Polavaram, alongside 14 major tribal organizations, held a rally to oppose the project. They claim it threatens to submerge tribal lands and disrupt livelihoods across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The Committee demands independent impact studies and legal recourse to halt construction until proper procedures are observed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
