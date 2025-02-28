Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Sacrificing Tribal Interests

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), launched a strong critique against the ruling BJP at the Centre, alleging that it prioritizes political ambitions over tribal welfare.

During a virtual address at a protest rally against the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, Patnaik condemned the BJP for ignoring the pleas of tribals and for its financial support of the project, which he argues serves political ends.

He further criticized the substantial Rs 15,000 crore funding allocated by the Centre, suggesting it reflects political favoritism. Patnaik emphasized the detrimental effects on tribal communities and reiterated his commitment to the anti-Polavaram movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)