Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Sacrificing Tribal Interests

BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP-led central government of prioritizing political interests over tribal welfare in relation to the Polavaram project. Addressing a protest rally, Patnaik highlighted concerns over the project's impact on tribals in Odisha and surrounding states, criticizing the financial backing from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:14 IST
Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of Sacrificing Tribal Interests
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), launched a strong critique against the ruling BJP at the Centre, alleging that it prioritizes political ambitions over tribal welfare.

During a virtual address at a protest rally against the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, Patnaik condemned the BJP for ignoring the pleas of tribals and for its financial support of the project, which he argues serves political ends.

He further criticized the substantial Rs 15,000 crore funding allocated by the Centre, suggesting it reflects political favoritism. Patnaik emphasized the detrimental effects on tribal communities and reiterated his commitment to the anti-Polavaram movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025