Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for ANR Tribute

Veteran actor Nagarjuna thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honoring his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), during the Mann Ki Baat radio show. Modi commemorated ANR's centenary year by recognizing his pivotal role in Telugu cinema. The gesture received appreciation from Nagarjuna and his family.

During the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), a Telugu cinema icon, recognizing his immense contributions on his birth centenary year.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Modi for remembering his father's legacy. Through a post on X, he acknowledged the prime minister's tribute, highlighting ANR's impact on Indian cinema.

Other family members, including Nagarjuna's son Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala, also appreciated Modi's words, emphasizing ANR's critical role in shaping the Telugu film industry.

