Celebrating Shakti Samanta: The Undervalued Maestro of Indian Cinema

Legendary filmmaker Shakti Samanta, known for cinematic jewels such as 'Aradhana' and 'Amar Prem', did not receive national accolades like the Padma Shri, despite his outstanding contributions, says his son, Ashim Samanta. As the cinema world marks Samanta's centenary, his legacy is celebrated through a month-long film festival.

Ashim reflects on his father's versatile storytelling abilities and unparalleled music sense. Despite his prolific output across various genres, from crime thrillers to romantic dramas, Samanta felt the sting of unacknowledged critical recognition, including his films missing out on prestigious music awards.

Shakti Samanta's significant impact on Indian cinema is highlighted by his collaborations with actors like Sharmila Tagore and Ashok Kumar. Despite initial career uncertainties, his ventures into filmmaking solidified his place in cinematic history, guided by a passion for music and storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)