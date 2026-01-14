Epic Collaboration of South Indian Cinematic Giants

In a momentous announcement, Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun is set to team up with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a major upcoming film project.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises to be a captivating endeavor following the blockbuster success of Arjun's 'Pushpa' series.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film will start shooting later this year. The collaboration marks a significant event in Indian cinema and Arjun is also slated to work with 'Jawan' director Atlee alongside Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)