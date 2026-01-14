Left Menu

Epic Collaboration of South Indian Cinematic Giants

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun collaborates with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-budget film under Mythri Movie Makers. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the score. The project is announced as a milestone in Indian cinema history. Arjun is also working with 'Jawan' director Atlee on another film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous announcement, Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun is set to team up with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a major upcoming film project.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises to be a captivating endeavor following the blockbuster success of Arjun's 'Pushpa' series.

With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film will start shooting later this year. The collaboration marks a significant event in Indian cinema and Arjun is also slated to work with 'Jawan' director Atlee alongside Deepika Padukone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

