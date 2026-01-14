Epic Collaboration of South Indian Cinematic Giants
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun collaborates with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a high-budget film under Mythri Movie Makers. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the score. The project is announced as a milestone in Indian cinema history. Arjun is also working with 'Jawan' director Atlee on another film.
In a momentous announcement, Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun is set to team up with acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a major upcoming film project.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises to be a captivating endeavor following the blockbuster success of Arjun's 'Pushpa' series.
With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film will start shooting later this year. The collaboration marks a significant event in Indian cinema and Arjun is also slated to work with 'Jawan' director Atlee alongside Deepika Padukone.
