Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny After MLA Uma Thomas' Tragic Fall

In a tragic incident at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas is fighting for her life after suffering severe head and spinal injuries due to a fall. Hospital sources report her condition as critical.

The fall occurred from the VIP gallery, roughly 15 feet high, during the 'Mridanga Naadam' event, which sought to set a Guinness World Record with 12,000 dancers, including actress Divya Unni. Authorities have launched an investigation against the organizers for alleged safety breaches.

Police have filed an FIR against a Kochi-based event firm, following claims of inadequate safety measures from Congress leaders. An expert medical team evaluates her condition, as she remains on ventilator support, with severe injuries requiring urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)