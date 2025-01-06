Naidu's Vision 2029: Addressing Falling Birthrates and Renewable Energy in Kuppam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has raised concerns over India's declining birthrate, cautioning against the paths taken by nations like South Korea and Japan. In a recent address, Naidu emphasized the urgency of household discussions on population management.

During the unveiling of the Kuppam Vision-2029 document, aimed at comprehensive development in his constituency, Naidu introduced ten principles, including zero poverty and water security. The Vision-2029 initiative aligns with a broader state vision, SwarnaAndhra@2047.

The Chief Minister also launched the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, offering solar panel subsidies to Kuppam homes. This initiative forms part of Naidu's commitment to prioritize renewable energy, ultimately reducing electricity tariffs across the region.

