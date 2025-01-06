Left Menu

Naidu's Vision 2029: Addressing Falling Birthrates and Renewable Energy in Kuppam

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu stresses the need to address declining birthrates in India, referencing countries like South Korea and Japan. He unveils the Kuppam Vision-2029, focusing on all-round development, population management, and renewable energy initiatives, including solar panel subsidies in the Kuppam constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuppam | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has raised concerns over India's declining birthrate, cautioning against the paths taken by nations like South Korea and Japan. In a recent address, Naidu emphasized the urgency of household discussions on population management.

During the unveiling of the Kuppam Vision-2029 document, aimed at comprehensive development in his constituency, Naidu introduced ten principles, including zero poverty and water security. The Vision-2029 initiative aligns with a broader state vision, SwarnaAndhra@2047.

The Chief Minister also launched the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, offering solar panel subsidies to Kuppam homes. This initiative forms part of Naidu's commitment to prioritize renewable energy, ultimately reducing electricity tariffs across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

