AR Rahman Launches Bharat Maestro Awards to Celebrate Indian Music Legacy

On Monday, AR Rahman, the acclaimed Grammy and Oscar-winning composer, marked his 58th birthday by launching the Bharat Maestro Awards in partnership with KM Music Conservatory. This initiative aims to honor Indian classical music legends and nurture future musical icons, ensuring the rich traditions of Indian music endure, according to a press release.

Rahman, famous for hits like 'Jai Ho' and 'Rehna Tu', expressed that the Bharat Maestro Awards are intended to be more than just accolades; they are a celebration of the deep-rooted guru-student relationship in Indian classical music. "Witnessing the growth of students is a guru's greatest joy," Rahman stated, emphasizing the importance of connecting past, present, and future through music.

The awards will feature a mentor panel with renowned artists such as Asha Bhosle and Amjad Ali Khan, recognizing extraordinary contributions across various categories, including awards for young musicians and a Lifetime Achievement Award for a distinguished teacher. This initiative coincides with the KM Music Conservatory's 16th anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to bridging tradition with modernity in music education.

(With inputs from agencies.)