Left Menu

Animated Films Break Barriers at the Oscar Race

Animated films, including 'Inside Out 2,' aim for Oscar recognition despite past roadblocks. With breakthroughs in storytelling and design, movies like 'The Wild Robot' and 'Flow' challenge norms, gaining unprecedented nominations. Filmmakers push for wider acceptance, highlighting animation's depth beyond children's storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:48 IST
Animated Films Break Barriers at the Oscar Race

Animated films in 2024, including record-breaking 'Inside Out 2,' are striving for Oscar recognition despite being historically sidelined. Top animated films have achieved remarkable box office success, yet the journey to Oscar acknowledgment has been fraught with challenges.

Filmmakers like Merlin Crossingham and Peter Docter emphasize the need for the animation industry to break past the traditional view of animated movies solely as children's entertainment. 'The Wild Robot' and 'Flow' are examples of innovative storytelling pushing for broader acceptance.

Notably, 'Flow' surprised audiences by securing an Oscar nomination, marking a notable moment for animation. This shift in recognition signals hope for animated films' future, encouraging filmmakers to continue creating expansive and engaging content that appeals to all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025