Sergio Conceicao quickly made an impact at AC Milan, clinching his first trophy as the team's coach within a week through a stunning comeback win. The Rossoneri secured the Italian Super Cup with a 3-2 victory over rivals Inter Milan, overturning a two-goal deficit.

Forward Rafael Leao came off the bench to influence all three of Milan's goals, showcasing their resolve and drive. Key performances from Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic, and Tammy Abraham were instrumental in the turnaround.

After the game, Conceicao was seen celebrating with his players, a testament to their unity and newfound confidence, despite his earlier insistence that he wasn't there to make friends. The victory marks Milan's first trophy since their Serie A triumph in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)