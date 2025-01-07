Election Commission’s Poet: Rajiv Kumar’s Post-Retirement Plans

Rajiv Kumar, the current Chief Election Commissioner, announced his plans to retreat to the Himalayas post-retirement for a period of reflection and solitude. He aims to take a break away from public life following his retirement next month and emphasized a desire for personal 'detoxification' and contemplation.

Reflecting on his roots, Kumar expressed a personal mission to contribute to society by educating underprivileged children, recalling his early education under the shade of a tree. His tenure, marked by integrity and transparency, also saw him enduring challenging situations, such as being stranded in Uttarkhand due to poor weather conditions last October.

Known for his poetic expressions during official addresses, Kumar reiterated the importance of maintaining integrity within the Election Commission. He used evocative poetry to address and refute baseless accusations against the Commission's work, underlining the transparent process in the electoral system. Kumar's career has been notable for significant financial reforms, showcasing a blend of administrative proficiency and creative communication.

