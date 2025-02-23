French Soccer in Turmoil: Marseille Accusations Shake League Integrity

In a dramatic twist in French soccer, the president of the national federation has partnered with referees to counter Marseille president Pablo Longoria's corruption claims. Longoria's remarks followed a 3-0 defeat to Auxerre, sparking outrage and potential legal actions.

After Marseille's fifth league loss, leaving them trailing 10 points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, Longoria alleged an organized plot against his team. The escalation has led to a rare public unity between the federation's president, Philippe Diallo, and the referees' union, SAFE.

Emphasizing the gravity, Diallo condemned Longoria's statements as defamatory, promising full support to referee Jérémy Stinat. The referees' union plans legal actions, highlighting rising tensions and challenges to the league's image and integrity.

