Hollywood Premieres Halted as Pacific Palisades Wildfire Rages

In response to the escalating wildfire at Pacific Palisades, the Hollywood premieres of 'Wolf Man' and 'Unstoppable' have been abruptly cancelled, according to Deadline. Universal announced the cancellation of the 'Wolf Man' premiere set for the TCL Chinese Theatre this Tuesday.

An email from a Universal PR representative cited increased weather concerns and the resulting evacuations as the reasons for the decision. The Pacific Palisades wildfire, having expanded beyond 1,200 acres, poses a significant threat and has led to evacuations in the Los Angeles area.

'Wolf Man,' directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Julia Garner, Sam Jaeger, and Christopher Abbott, is still scheduled for a January 17 release. The film follows a family targeted by an unseen predator, with a chilling twist as the father undergoes an eerie transformation.

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' premiere has been called off due to the fire. This marks the feature debut of editor William Goldenberg, chronicling the story of wrestler Anthony Robles. The event was planned for the DGA Theater in West Hollywood, with attendees including Lopez, Jerome, and other cast members.

Reports from CBS News detail the fire's origin at 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. on Tuesday morning, with rapid growth to 2,921 acres fueled by 40 mph winds. Fire authorities report over 30,000 evacuations as the blaze threatens upwards of 10,000 homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)