Malayalam Actress Maala Parvathi Takes Legal Action Against Online Harassment

Malayalam actress Maala Parvathi has filed a police complaint against an individual for making offensive online comments and a YouTube channel for using her movie stills. The cyber police have registered a case under the IT Act, and investigation procedures are underway to gather pertinent details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:47 IST
Malayalam actress Maala Parvathi has taken a strong stand against online harassment by lodging a complaint with the police. An individual allegedly made offensive social media comments about her, while a YouTube channel used still photos from her films inappropriately.

In response to her complaint, the cyber police have registered a case under Section 67 of the IT Act. Authorities are actively working to obtain details from the YouTube channel involved. Parvathi emphasized that the case will proceed only if YouTube officially provides the accused's information after receiving a court order.

This legal action follows closely after another high-profile case involving actress Honey Rose, who filed a sexual harassment complaint that led to the arrest of businessman Boby Chemmanur in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

