Galatasaray Accuses Jose Mourinho of Racism, Initiates Legal Action

Galatasaray accuses Jose Mourinho of making racist statements during a match against Fenerbahce, prompting the club to seek legal action. Although the remarks weren't specified, Mourinho's comments alleging exuberant behavior from the Galatasaray bench are under scrutiny. Official complaints will be lodged with UEFA and FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:20 IST
Galatasaray has accused Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho of making racist comments during a recent Super Lig match that ended in a 0-0 draw. The club plans to take legal action over his remarks, which allegedly included the phrase "jumping like monkeys" when describing the Galatasaray bench.

The game was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic at the request of both clubs for a neutral referee. In a statement, Galatasaray claimed Mourinho has continued to issue derogatory comments towards Turkish people and announced plans to file complaints with UEFA and FIFA.

Mourinho did not respond immediately for comment. The manager, who has faced penalties for comments about Turkish referees in the past, reiterated his criticism post-match, thanking Vincic for overseeing the game and criticizing Turkish officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

