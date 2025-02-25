Galatasaray Accuses Jose Mourinho of Racism, Initiates Legal Action

Galatasaray has accused Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho of making racist comments during a recent Super Lig match that ended in a 0-0 draw. The club plans to take legal action over his remarks, which allegedly included the phrase "jumping like monkeys" when describing the Galatasaray bench.

The game was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic at the request of both clubs for a neutral referee. In a statement, Galatasaray claimed Mourinho has continued to issue derogatory comments towards Turkish people and announced plans to file complaints with UEFA and FIFA.

Mourinho did not respond immediately for comment. The manager, who has faced penalties for comments about Turkish referees in the past, reiterated his criticism post-match, thanking Vincic for overseeing the game and criticizing Turkish officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)