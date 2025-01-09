Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: Government Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the families of devotees killed in a stampede near Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. Six were killed and nearly 40 injured in the rush for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets. The government aims to support the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:33 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of six devotees who tragically died in a stampede near Tirupati's MGM School.

The incident occurred as hundreds of devotees from across the country gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala Hills, leading to a chaotic rush for tickets.

State Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad expressed the government’s intention to support the grieving families, emphasizing that no monetary compensation can replace the loss of life.

