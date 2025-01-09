Tragedy at Tirupati: Government Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims' Families

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of six devotees who tragically died in a stampede near Tirupati's MGM School.

The incident occurred as hundreds of devotees from across the country gathered for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala Hills, leading to a chaotic rush for tickets.

State Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad expressed the government’s intention to support the grieving families, emphasizing that no monetary compensation can replace the loss of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)