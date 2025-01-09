Left Menu

MTV Roadies Returns with Its Milestone 20th Season: Double Cross

MTV Roadies is set to return with its 20th season titled 'Double Cross.' Rannvijay Singha will host the show featuring gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty. The season promises to be bold and unpredictable, premiering on January 11 on MTV and JioCinema.

'MTV Roadies' is making a comeback for its 20th season, 'Double Cross', starting January 11. This landmark installment promises to be bold and unpredictable, offering viewers an intense journey.

Host Rannvijay Singha, who won the show's first season in 2003, expresses excitement about returning for this milestone. He is joined by gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty, each bringing their unique style to the competition.

Neha Dhupia, a gang leader, highlights the show's focus on strength and power. She aims to inspire and lead her team with courage, encouraging them to push boundaries. The new season promises exciting challenges and unexpected twists for loyal fans.

