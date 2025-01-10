Uttar Pradesh Pavilion: A Cultural Odyssey at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the UP State Pavilion at Maha Kumbh, offering devotees a cultural experience. The pavilion showcases tourism circuits, local initiatives, and culinary delights, highlighting the state's vibrant cultural, historical, and religious heritage.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the UP State Pavilion at the Maha Kumbh, inviting visitors from around the globe to immerse themselves in the state's diverse cultural tapestry.
Positioned in Sector-7 of the Maha Kumbh area, the pavilion features numerous exhibitions, including the 'One District, One Product' initiative, showcasing the rich diversity of Uttar Pradesh's tourism circuits.
Visitors can enjoy stalls of regional cuisines, religious site depictions, and insights into historical and religious circuits, making it a vibrant cultural hub that reflects UP's heritage.
