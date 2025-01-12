Left Menu

West Bengal Honors Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day

West Bengal celebrated Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary with events held at his ancestral home and Ramakrishna Mission headquarters. Cultural programs and processions marked the occasion of National Youth Day. Leaders and devotees paid tribute, honoring his philosophy of secularism and dedication to service.

West Bengal observed Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary with fervor, honoring the spiritual leader across the state. The main events were hosted at his ancestral residence on Simla Street, Kolkata, and at the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission in Belur Math.

Processions, vibrant festoons, and cultural programs brought the celebrations to life, with National Youth Day forming the backdrop. Thousands of devotees and school children participated in prayers and cultural festivities held at Belur Math.

Distinguished leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and state minister Shashi Panja, attended, paying homage to Vivekananda and recognizing his global philosophical impact and advocacy for secular service.

