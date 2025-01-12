Left Menu

Millions Gather for Sacred Ritual at Mahakumbh's Grand Confluence

Nearly 50 lakh devotees participated in the sacred ritual at Mahakumbh Nagar ahead of the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima. The event anticipates over 45 crore attendees, with all 13 akharas having established camps. Officials are focused on managing crowds and ensuring safety and sanitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly five million devotees took a solemn dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in Mahakumbh Nagar on Sunday. This occurred just a day ahead of the celebrated bathing festival, Paush Purnima, officials reported.

The gathering attracted men, women, the elderly, children, and numerous saints and seers, all participating in the sacred ritual to seek blessings at the Sangam, as stated in an official communication from Lucknow. Director Information Shishir revealed that 33 lakh devotees visited the Mela on Saturday alone, making a total of over 85 lakh participants over the two days. This year, the Mahakumbh anticipates a historic turnout with participation expected from more than 45 crore people.

In preparations for the 40-day festival, all 13 akharas, the Sanatan Dharma representatives, established camps within dedicated zones. On Sunday, Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin concluded the entry of akhara processions into the camp area. The first Amrit Snan, a ceremonial bath, is set for January 14 on Makar Sankranti, with scheduled dips for all akharas. Authorities maintain a vigilant stance, ensuring comprehensive arrangements for crowd control, sanitation, and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

