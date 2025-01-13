Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Confluence of Faith at Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela at Sangam in Prayagraj has begun, drawing millions of pilgrims for a spiritual bath at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The event, emphasizing India's cultural heritage, spans from January 13 to February 26, marking significant religious observances like Paush Purnima.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 08:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a revered spiritual gathering, has commenced at Sangam, Prayagraj, drawing over 40 lakh visitors for its inaugural holy dip.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the event's global cultural significance, as it showcases India's ancient religious traditions.

The occasion marks Paush Purnima and initiates 'Kalpvasa', encouraging intense devotion among attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

