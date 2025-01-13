Kalki Koechlin on Motherhood's Untold Challenges and Bollywood Memories

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, known for her role in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', recently opened up about the often-undiscussed challenges of motherhood. In an interview with ANI, Koechlin shared the physical and emotional struggles she faced during the initial months of pregnancy and early parenting.

Kalki mentioned that the nine-month journey of pregnancy followed by childbirth and postpartum recovery demands significant physical and emotional endurance. She described feeling as though her life was completely devoted to her newborn, impacting her own health and identity.

The actress welcomed her daughter, Sappho, in 2020 and now enjoys a close bond with her, describing their relationship as one of mutual understanding and friendship. Sharing anecdotes from her acting career, Koechlin recalled playful pranks on the sets of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'. Eagerly, she anticipates her role as a lawyer in her Tamil debut, 'Nesippaya'.

